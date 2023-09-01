  1. World
Armenia, Azerbaijan report casualties in new border clashes

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Friday that they had sustained casualties in fighting around their common border, northwest of the Karabakh region.

Armenia's Defence Ministry said two of its servicemen had been killed and another wounded in shelling near the border villages of Sotk and Norabak.

Azerbaijan said Armenia had struck its positions across the border in the Kalbajar region using drones, wounding three servicemen, Reuters reported.

Armenia said Azerbaijan was massing forces close to the border, and striking its positions using drones, mortars and small arms fire. Azerbaijan denied gathering forces, but said it was taking retaliatory measures.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Karabakh.

