"The number of violations, connected to sorties of ‘coalition’ aircraft in the Al-Tanf area, has increased significantly compared to the last year. In August, 2023, 478 such cases were registered," Kulit said, according to TASS.

He added that, in the past 24 hours, coalition planes and drones created dangerous situation 18 times. He also noted 10 violations of deconflicting protocols by coalition drones.

In October 2015, the Pentagon announced the signing of an air safety agreement between Russia and the United States, which included several protocols aimed at preventing air force collisions between the two countries. However, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria has repeatedly reported the continuous and deliberate violation of the deconfliction protocols and bilateral air safety agreements in Syria by the United States, providing evidence to support these claims.

