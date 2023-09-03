  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2023, 1:48 PM

US-led coalition violated Syrian sky 478 times in August

US-led coalition violated Syrian sky 478 times in August

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Aviation of the US-led international coalition violated flight safety in the Al-tanf area 478 times in August, says Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit.

"The number of violations, connected to sorties of ‘coalition’ aircraft in the Al-Tanf area, has increased significantly compared to the last year. In August, 2023, 478 such cases were registered," Kulit said, according to TASS. 

He added that, in the past 24 hours, coalition planes and drones created dangerous situation 18 times. He also noted 10 violations of deconflicting protocols by coalition drones.

In October 2015, the Pentagon announced the signing of an air safety agreement between Russia and the United States, which included several protocols aimed at preventing air force collisions between the two countries. However, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria has repeatedly reported the continuous and deliberate violation of the deconfliction protocols and bilateral air safety agreements in Syria by the United States, providing evidence to support these claims.

SKH/PR;FNA14020612000319

News Code 205541

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News