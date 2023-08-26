Russia intercepts 12 HIMARS rockets, downs 37 drones

"Air defenses intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets and downed 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Volcheyarovka, Privolye and Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka, Kirillovka and Yakovlevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ilchenkovo and Tarasovka in the Zaporizhzhia Region," he specified, according to TASS.

According to Konashenkov, a total of 464 aircraft, 246 helicopters, 6,122 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 missile systems, 11,513 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 6,062 field artillery systems and mortars, and 12,441 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

MNA/PR