Enemies' policy to isolate Iran defeated: Raeisi

Raeisi made the remarks in a press conference with 250 local and foreign media reporters and photographers on the occasion of Government Week on Tuesday at the venue of the Iran International Conference Center.

Referring to the neighborhood policy of the Iranian government, Raeisi announced Iran's trade cooperation with neighboring countries has grown by 14%.

The development of markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia is in line with the policies of the Iranian government, he noted.

Referring to Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, he said that this shows that the enemies have failed to isolate Iran in the international arena.

Membership in SCO and BRICS is definitely of high importance in confronting American unilateralism, he also said, adding that Iran has great and unique capacities in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran has always announced that JCPOA is not the only case and the country is following many cases at the same time.

He also said that Iran did not leave the sanction-lifting talks and it was the other party who left and now regrets to return the table of negotiation.

Some say that the solution to resolve problems is to connect with some Western countries, he said adding, "We will not wait for Westerners to smile. We do not tie people's lives and economy to their smiles."

This item is being updated...

RHM/IRN85214130