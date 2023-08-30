Iran inks MoU with UN, WHO on training Afghan students

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization regarding the holding of special midwifery and nursing skill courses for Afghan nationals, a source in Iran's health ministry cited.

The special courses will be held for 100 Afghan midwifery and nursing students.

The Afghan students will have 4 months to acquire the necessary capabilities and skills, and after completing the course, they will be able to provide services in the field of healthcare in Afghanistan.

