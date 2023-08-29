'Iran earns $1.2 million in revenue from health tourism'

  1. Iran
TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says that Iran earned $1.2 million in revenue from health tourism in the first five months of the Iranian calendar year.

Einollahi made the remarks on Tuesday in a inauguration ceremony of the development and renovation plans of the Labbafinezhad Hospital in Iran.

Iran earned $1.2 million from health tourism from late March to late August 2023, he said.

International Branch of Tehran University of Medical Sciences has been set up in Iraq, he pointed out.

Iran's success in becoming a prominent destination for health tourism can be attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, highly skilled medical professionals, and advanced medical facilities.

The affordability of medical treatments in the country compared to European states has been a significant factor driving the influx of health tourists. Patients from regional governments and Central Asia have found that they can receive the same level of care in Iran at much cheaper costs.

The fields of gynecology and obstetrics, eye surgery, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular diseases, urology, unnecessary medical treatments, general surgery, cancers and trauma are the most common diseases that encourage health tourists to visit Iran.

