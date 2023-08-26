  1. Technology
99% of taken medicine Iran-made: Minister

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says that 99 percent of taken medicine in the country is domestically-made.

Einollahi made the remarks while paying a visit to the southwestern city of Yasuj, hailing Iran's potential in the realm of health and treatment.

Of all the achievements of the Islamic Republic, training the physicians and medical personnel is one of the biggest, he noted.

Iran is strongest country in the sphere of the healthcare in the region, he further noted.

In terms of control of contagious patients, control of maternal mortality and life expectancy, the country stands at the top level, he said.

Iranian health sector is producing 99% of the drugs taken in the country, he pointed out.

As much as 40% of the country's medical equipment is produced through domestic knowledge-based companies and other factories, he added.

