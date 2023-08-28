French envoy to stay in Niger despite junta ultimatum: Macron

During a major foreign policy speech to ambassadors gathered in Paris, Macron confirmed that French envoy Sylvain Itte was listening in from Niger's capital Niamey despite being given a 48-hour deadline to leave the country last Friday.

"France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts," France 24 quoted him as saying.

Macron insisted that France would not change its position in condemning the coup and offering support to Bazoum.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Bazoum.

France launched an operation earlier this month to evacuate its citizens as well as other nationals from Niamey.

Media reported on Sunday that the Nigerian citizens held a massive demonstration against France in the capital Niamey against Paris' interference in their country's internal affairs.

