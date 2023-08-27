VIDEO: Rally held in Paris against draft of immigration law

Under the “Darmanin law”, migrants living in France would have to meet several requirements, including proficiency in the French language. In addition, the minister claimed the government would “make life impossible for irregular foreigners” who have been issued with an order to leave French territory (OQTF), the main expulsion measure for foreigners.
TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Thousands took to the streets of Paris, on Saturday, to protest against the new draft law on immigration and asylum proposed by French Minister of the Interior and Overseas Gerald Darmanin.
News Code 205217
