People in Niger hold rallies against France's meddling

The Sky News Arabic channel reported that thousands of people gathered near France's largest military base and demonstrated against Paris' interference in their country's internal affairs.

According to the report, the protesters chanted slogans against France's intervention and called for the exclusion of the French ambassador and the withdrawal of the country's troops from Niger.

Media sources also announced that security measures around the building of the French Embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger, was tightened.

The demonstration of Nigerian citizens was held in the largest football stadium in Niamey, which is located near the French military base.

The military rulers in Niger, which took power in the country after the coup, issued a statement on Friday night and gave the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the African country.

