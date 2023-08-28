Gov. foreign policy leads to release of Iran blocked assest

Abbas Golroo made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency with regard to the performance of the Iranian government in the past two years.

He stated that the approach of the government in the field of foreign policy was based on diplomacy and active interaction to secure the interests of the Iranian nation which recently led to the release of a part of the blocked assets of Iran.



Referring to the good deeds of the government in the field of foreign policy, he said that despite the pause in the process of nuclear negotiations at some points, the government's actions and efforts to achieve Iranian rights continued.



He continued that "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a lot of efforts to return a part of the financial resources from the sale of oil and foreign trade of Iran, which was blocked in other countries to Iran accounts through negotiations."



The government emphasized from the beginning to act intelligently and mutually in the nuclear negotiations not to score beyond our obligations, Golroo noted.

He also referred to the successful government's performance in controlling COVID-19 by providing the needed vaccine.



