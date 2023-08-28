Raeisi visits Asaluyeh to inaugurate several projects

Upon his arrival at the Asaluyeh Persian Gulf International Airport, Raeisi was welcomed by the Bushehr governor and several other officials.

The inauguration of phase 11 of South Pars will be one of the most important projects in his Bushehr visit.

On August 15, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said that production of gas in Phase 11 of the South Pars has started.

Stating that Phase 11 was placed on the agenda of the National Iranian Oil Company as a strategic and important plan in the incumbent government, Mohsen Khojastehmehr said that now four wells of Phase 11 in South Pars are producing gas.

