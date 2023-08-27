Dialogue lays ground for resolving misunderstandings

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and his Dutch counterpart Marcel DeVink held a phone call on Sunday to confer on the bilateral relations and consular ties between Tehran and Amsterdam.

"Iran and the Netherlands are in a new condition of cooperation, which is expected to expand further in light of mutual will," Bagheri Kani cited.

Iran's deputy foreign minister further stressed the need for holding talks and consultations between the two countries in order to resolve misunderstandings.

"Although there may be differences in the viewpoints between the two countries, continuous dialogue and consultation has always been the first choice for the Islamic Republic of Iran in relations with the Netherlands because we believe that these dialogues will initially help to resolve misunderstandings and ultimately help the parties to interact," Bagheri Kani noted.

Marcel DeVink, for his part, stressed the importance of dialogue between the two countries, noting that, "diplomacy is the same dialogue and although diplomacy does not resolve all problems, it can resolve misunderstandings."

MP/FNA14020605000811