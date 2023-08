"Today the Air Defense Troops destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow in the Lyubertsy area. For the time being, there are no casualties and no destruction.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," TASS reported citing the capital's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin's statement on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Air Defense Troops destroyed two drones over the Bryansk Region.

AMK/PR