Russia foils Ukraine drone attack on Moscow Region

"On August 26 at about 03:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region with the use of an airplane-type UAV was foiled. On-duty Air Defense Forces destroyed the drone over the Istra district in the Moscow Region," the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, TASS quoted Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin as saying earlier in the day that the Russian Air Defense Forces downed an attack drone flying in the direction of the Russian capital.

"Air Defense Forces destroyed a drone in the early hours of Saturday in the Istra district as it approaching Moscow. No casualties or damage were reported, according to preliminary reports," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

