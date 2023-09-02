Niger military rulers take legal action against French envoy

Nigerian sources reported on Saturday that a security atmosphere is prevailing around the French Embassy in Niamey, Nigers capital and the security forces do not allow anyone to approach this embassy.

Niger's judicial system announced that the French ambassador violated diplomatic protocols and avoided being present there after being summoned to the Nigers Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The judicial system of Niger further added that the French ambassador is no longer a diplomat and does not have a residence permit.

According to reports from Nigerian sources, the legal process of expelling the French ambassador and his family from the country has begun.

Media reported on Sunday that the Nigerian citizens held a massive demonstration against France in the capital Niamey against Paris' interference in their country's internal affairs.

Also on Friday, August 27, Niger's foreign minister announced that French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, had 48 hours to leave, saying he had refused to meet with the new rulers and describing the French government's actions that were "contrary to the interests of Niger."

Emmanuel Macron on August 28 insisted that France's ambassador to Niger will stay in the country despite pressure from leaders of a recent coup and France would not change its position in condemning the coup and offering support to Bazoum.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Bazoum.

Niger’s new military rulers charged France with “blatant interference” as they accused President Emmanuel Macron, who has reiterated his support for ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, of “perpetuating a neocolonial operation against the Nigerien people”.

