War with Azerbaijan 'likely' unless peace treaty signed

"So long as a peace treaty has not been signed and such a treaty has not been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries, of course, a (new) war (with Azerbaijan) is very likely," Pashinyan said in an interview with the French AFP news agency published on Friday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in a flurry of diplomacy aimed at a lasting peace deal in recent months, but there have also been sporadic border clashes, and the talks have not yet yielded a major breakthrough.

Earlier, a trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held in Brussels.

The Armenian government’s press service pointed out that the three leaders touched upon the process of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, legal and security issues for the people of Karabakh related to prisoners, missing persons, and other humanitarian issues.

