TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – As we get closer to the annual Arbaeen procession, Iranian pilgrims have arrived at the Chazbeh border in Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran to march to Karbala.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).