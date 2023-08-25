Iran's membership to mobilize BRICS: Putin's aid

Addressing Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Iran's ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalali in a message, Russian president's aide, Igor Levitin congratulated Iran's membership in BRICS.

While welcoming the decision of the leaders of the BRICS group to expand this organization and accept new members, he noted that the expansion of BRICS will be a new milestone for cooperation between governments based on the principles of multipolarity and justice.

Iran's membership in BRICS will mobilize the work of this organization and will strengthen the interaction in the implementation of the "North-South" international transport corridor, Levitin added.

Iran was invited to join BRICS on Thursday, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Ethiopia, Argentina and Egypt.

Iran applied for full membership in the bloc in June 2022, days after Raeisi was invited to address the BRICS Plus summit.

BRICS is a geopolitical bloc with five member states – Russia, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa – which account for 42% of the world population.

Experts see BRICS as a viable counterweight to the G-7, a powerful US-led political forum that also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

