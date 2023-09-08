FM expresses hope for Iran-Brazil stronger ties

In a post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reacted to the Independence Day of Brazil.

He congratulated the government, the nation and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the Independence Day of Brazil

He expressed hope that due to Brazil's special position in BRICS, the two sides would witness the strengthening of the long-standing bilateral relations in all political and commercial fields.

He further wished prosperity and happiness for Brazil.

