  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2023, 9:05 AM

FM expresses hope for Iran-Brazil stronger ties

FM expresses hope for Iran-Brazil stronger ties

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – On the occasion of the Independence Day of Brazil, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope for stronger ties between the two countries.

In a post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reacted to the Independence Day of Brazil.

He congratulated the government, the nation and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the Independence Day of Brazil

He expressed hope that due to Brazil's special position in BRICS, the two sides would witness the strengthening of the long-standing bilateral relations in all political and commercial fields.

He further wished prosperity and happiness for Brazil.

SKH/ISN1402061710461

News Code 205748

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News