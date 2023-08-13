Iran daily oil exports surpass 1.4 mn bpd: PBO head

Davoud Manzour made the remarks in an open session of the Iranian parliament on Sunday.

The official further said that the government was obliged to export 1.4 million barrels of oil per day in 1402 (beginning on March 21, 2023-2024) in accordance with this fiscal year budget, adding that with the efforts of the oil ministry, Iran has been able to exceed 1.4 million barrels volume.

Manzour also said that, "Therefore, we (the government) ask for permission from the parliament to export the excess oil production capacity and use the resources from those exports to develop infrastructure and complete unfinished projects.

SKH/5860253