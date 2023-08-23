3 civilians killed in drone strike on Russia's Belgorod

"As a result of a repeated shelling of the premises of a resort facility in the village of Lavy of the Valuysky District, three civilians were killed," the governor said, according to TASS.

"Ukraine’s armed forces dropped an explosive device using a drone when the people were outside. Two men died on the spot of the wounds sustained. Medics were fighting to save another injured individual to the end but his wounds were fatal," he added.

According to earlier reports, an UAV dropped two grenades on the premises of a resort facility in the village of Lavy damaging external walls and breaking four windows.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine attacked Moscow using three UAVs overnight, of which 2 were shot down by air defenses and the 3rd jammed by means of radio and electronic warfare equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

SKH/PR