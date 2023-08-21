  1. Politics
Aug 21, 2023, 10:15 PM

NATO-led war with Russia has crushed EU economy: Serbia

NATO-led war with Russia has crushed EU economy: Serbia

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has insisted in an interview that the Ukraine conflict “has crushed the European economy.”

The former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, on Sunday released a teaser video showing bits of his visit to Budapest where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and a number of his officials, The Messenger reported. 

Speaking in a car after the meeting with the Serbian president, Carlson said the conversation revolved around Ukraine and the effects of Russia's special military operation. 

Carlson has been critical of US support of Ukraine. He said Vučić argued European economies are suffering due to the Ukrainian conflict.

"One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO has crushed the European economy," Carlson said. "The destruction of the Nord Stream [pipeline] by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy and the German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far."

The former Fox host argued the Ukrainian conflict represents a "massive shift" in economic power in Europe and predicted Russia would be the least affected long-term.

"This war is hurting everybody, possibly with the exception long term of Russia, and empowering everybody outside of Europe," he said.

SKH/PR

News Code 204951

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News