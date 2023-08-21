NATO-led war with Russia has crushed EU economy: Serbia

The former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, on Sunday released a teaser video showing bits of his visit to Budapest where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and a number of his officials, The Messenger reported.

Speaking in a car after the meeting with the Serbian president, Carlson said the conversation revolved around Ukraine and the effects of Russia's special military operation.

Carlson has been critical of US support of Ukraine. He said Vučić argued European economies are suffering due to the Ukrainian conflict.

"One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO has crushed the European economy," Carlson said. "The destruction of the Nord Stream [pipeline] by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy and the German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far."

The former Fox host argued the Ukrainian conflict represents a "massive shift" in economic power in Europe and predicted Russia would be the least affected long-term.

"This war is hurting everybody, possibly with the exception long term of Russia, and empowering everybody outside of Europe," he said.

