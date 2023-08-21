  1. World
  2. North America
Aug 21, 2023, 10:34 AM

Hundreds of flights canceled as storm hits West Coast

Hundreds of flights canceled as storm hits West Coast

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – More than 4,500 flights are delayed or canceled across the US on Sunday evening as California continues to brace for the impact from Tropical Storm Hilary.

Many of the flights originated from or were headed to destinations in California or nearby states.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, some of the most affected airports are Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, where more than 300 flights have been canceled, and San Diego International, where some 40% of arriving and departing flights have been canceled.

About a third of flights coming in and out of Ontario International airport outside of Los Angeles have also been canceled, as more than 9 million of the city’s residents are under flash flood warnings.

In California, airports in Burbank, Santa Ana, Sacramento have had to cancel more than 20% of their departing flights, with Daugherty Field airport in Long Beach canceling at least 42% of their arrivals.

There are also some delays at international airports in Denver and Phoenix, as the ripple effect from the storm spreads.

The storm has not yet made landfall in the US, but it slammed Mexico’s Baja California region earlier Sunday. As conditions worsen, Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Joe Lombardo of Nevada have issued states of emergency.

RHM/PR

News Code 204914
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News