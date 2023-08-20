Botshekan wins gold at 11th Asian Junior Wushu C'ship

The representative of Iran ranked first in the Nan Quan form while representatives of Macao and Hong Kong stood at second and third places.

Yesterday, another Iranian woman Wushu fighter Diana Rahimi grabbed a gold medal at this competition.

Earlier on Friday, another representative of Iran, Narges Shahbazi grabbed a gold medal in the same competition.

The 2023 SJM 11th Asian Junior Wushu Championships started in Macao, China, on August 17, and will conclude on August 20.

