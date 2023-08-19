Pakistan ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested

Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday. Qureshi was arrested in Islamabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Qureshi into custody from his Islamabad residence in connection with the ongoing investigation into cypher which PTI alleges contained the threat from the United States to oust Imran Khan from power, Geo News reported citing its sources.

Accoriding to the India Today website's report, the cypher issue is linked to the claim made by Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan last year after his ouster from power. Khan had claimed that he was shown the door under a "US conspiracy" and cited a diplomatic cable to bash his opponents.

“PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been illegally arrested once again,” the social media post on the party’s account read.

