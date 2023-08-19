  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2023, 7:04 PM

Pakistan ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested

Pakistan ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained by police on Saturday.

Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday. Qureshi was arrested in Islamabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Qureshi into custody from his Islamabad residence in connection with the ongoing investigation into cypher which PTI alleges contained the threat from the United States to oust Imran Khan from power, Geo News reported citing its sources.

Accoriding to the India Today website's report, the cypher issue is linked to the claim made by Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan last year after his ouster from power. Khan had claimed that he was shown the door under a "US conspiracy" and cited a diplomatic cable to bash his opponents.

“PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been illegally arrested once again,” the social media post on the party’s account read.

MNA/PR

News Code 204838

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News