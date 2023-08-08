  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 8, 2023, 8:45 PM

Jailed Imran Khan barred from Pakistan politics for five year

Jailed Imran Khan barred from Pakistan politics for five year

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by Pakistan's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported.

Several TV news channels said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.

Under Pakistani laws, a convicted person cannot run for public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years.

Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment on Saturday. He was arrested at his Lahore house and transported to a prison near Islamabad.

The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

MNA/PR 

News Code 204354

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News