Jailed Imran Khan barred from Pakistan politics for five year

Several TV news channels said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.

Under Pakistani laws, a convicted person cannot run for public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years.

Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment on Saturday. He was arrested at his Lahore house and transported to a prison near Islamabad.

The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

