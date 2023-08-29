Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan’s corruption sentence

Khan’s political future, including his chances of running in Pakistan’s next general election, hangs in the balance until a full court order is announced, legal experts say, according to Aljazeera.

“The main appeal against his three-year imprisonment is yet to be decided. If Khan does get an acquittal and not merely a suspended sentence, only then will he be able to contest the election,” lawyer Mian Dawood told the Qatari TV network.

“A written order is usually issued a few hours after a verbal order is pronounced,” he said, adding that blanket bails are not granted to defendants “in any case registered against them”.

Pakistani lawyer Mirza Moiz Baig has explained that Khan continues to remain disqualified from electoral politics.

“It is important to remember that only the sentence has been suspended, not the actual conviction,” he said following the court’s suspension orders.

“Given that the Pakistani constitution bars a convict from contesting elections, Khan continues to remain disqualified from electoral politics,” Baig said, adding that he remains “ineligible” to lead his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

