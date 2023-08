Scopus database indicates that Iran ranked 14th in the global scientific citation in 2023, Ahmad Fazel Zadeh told reporters on Wednesday.

He went on to say that the country ranked first among Islamic nations in this regard in the same year.

In 2022, Iran ranked 17th in the world and 2nd among Islamic countries, he pointed out.

This is indicative of the hike in Iran’s institutions and universities over the past year, he further noted.

