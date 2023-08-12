Fierce clashes erupts between Syrian army, terrorists

A source told Sputnik that an armed terrorist group tried to enter one of the Syrian army bases in the northern Reef of Latakia.

According to the report, the armed clashes between the Syrian army and terrorists took place with medium and heavy weapons as well as artillery fire.

The sources emphasized that the terrorist attack on the Syrian army base was completely defeated.

In another development, Syrian people staged protests in the areas under the control of the US-backed SDF forces in recent weeks.

The people protested against the mercenaries of the United States who benefit from Syrian oil and gas while the Syrians are struggling with poverty and unemployment.

Since the defeat of the ISIL terrorist group in December 2017 in Syria by the Resistance fighters and the Syrian army, the US-backed SyrianDemoxcratioc Forces occupied many parts in the east and northeast of Syria. They continued to kill Syrian people and steal their property like the era of ISIL.

