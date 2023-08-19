Iran, Russia cooperate on water resources conservation

Russia's Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov has met with Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali to discuss environmental cooperation, the ministry said on Friday, Interfax reported.

In particular, the Iranian side expressed its interest in Russia's experience in water conservation. Moscow and Tehran have been cooperating on this in the framework of a bilateral working group on water management.

"We are ready to consider a wide spectrum of issues relating to the water management system while paying particular attention to approaches in the area of Integrated Water Resources Management, environmental protection, rational use of natural resources, including by using methods of artificial precipitation increase," Kozlov said.

Among other promising areas of cooperation are forest management and adaptation to climate change, the ministry said. Russia and Iran considered the possibility of sharing experience, joint scientific research, and training more specialists in these areas.

The two sides have agreed to hold a meeting among relevant agencies to specify their cooperation.

SD/PR