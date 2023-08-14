  1. World
Aug 14, 2023, 11:05 AM

Over 30 missing in jade mine landslide in Myanmar: report

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar left more than 30 people missing, and a search and rescue operation was underway on Monday, a rescue official said.

The incident occurred in Hpakant, a remote mountainous town in Kachin state about 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, AP reported.

The leader of a local rescue team coordinating search efforts said on Monday that more than 30 miners who were digging for jade were swept into a lake when the landslide hit near Manna village around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Earth and debris from several mines near the village slid 304 meters (about 1,000 feet) down a cliff into the lake below and struck the miners on the way, he said.

He said 34 people were confirmed missing and local rescue teams were searching the lake on Monday. Eight miners were injured and taken to a local hospital on Sunday, he said.

In July 2020, at least 162 people died in a landslide in the same area, while a November 2015 accident left 113 dead.

