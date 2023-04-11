  1. World
Around 100 killed in Myanmar in air attack

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Around 100 people, including women and children, have been killed after Myanmar’s military junta bombed the Kant Balu township in the Sagaing region on Tuesday, shadow government of the ousted administration told media.

The attack resulted in the “loss of scores of innocent civilians and injuring many more, including children and pregnant women,” the National Unity Government (NUG)’s Ministry of Labour said in a statement, describing it as a “heinous act” that constitutes “a war crime", CNN reported. 

Local news outlet The Irrawaddy reported that a junta aircraft dropped two bombs and fired on the village while people were gathered for the opening of a new town office.

The military junta has not yet commented publicly on the alleged attack. CNN has reached out to a military junta spokesperson, but not yet heard back.

Photos and videos shared by The Irrawaddy and other local media show bodies of victims, as well as destroyed buildings, vehicles and debris after the air raid. CNN has been unable to confirm the authenticity of the video and photos, the American media outlet claimed.

