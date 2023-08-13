West African bloc scraps crisis meeting on Niger coup

Members of the Economic Cooperation of West African Nations (ECOWAS) were due to meet in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Saturday to discuss how to tackle the Niger crisis after they approved the deployment of a stand-by force to restore constitutional order.

But the meeting was indefinitely suspended for “technical reasons”. Sources said the meeting was originally set to inform the organization’s leaders about “the best options” for activating and deploying a military force.

“The military option seriously envisaged by ECOWAS is not a war against Niger and its people but a police operation against hostage-takers and their accomplices,” Niger’s Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou said.

ECOWAS is determined to stop the sixth military takeover in the region in just three years and has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world’s poorest countries.

At a previous summit last week, ECOWAS warned it could intervene militarily and set August 6 as a deadline for the military to restore democracy and free Bazoum. However, no military action followed when the deadline lapsed.

“We know he has been able to see the doctor today, but the situation remains concerning,” Nantulya told Al Jazeera, adding the detainees had no electricity since August 2 and no contact with the outside world since August 4.

“Family members and friends were also told that without electricity they had been reduced to eating dry food.”

One of the most concerning aspects is the president’s son has a medical issue and needs to see a physician, Nantulya said.

RHM/PR