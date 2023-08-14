  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2023, 9:35 AM

Rebels in Niger ready to start talks with ECOWAS

Rebels in Niger ready to start talks with ECOWAS

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The leader of rebels who seized power in Niger, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, has given the green light for the start of talks with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Al-Jazeera quoted Niger’s new Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine as saying that Niger’s new leadership is "optimistic" about the start of talks with ECOWAS in the coming days.

A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Tchiani. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders.

Following the military takeover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. The organization gave the military takeover leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting that it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday.

Niger’s media reported on Sunday that Tchiani had expressed willingness to resolve the situation in the country by means of diplomacy.

MNA/PR

News Code 204564

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News