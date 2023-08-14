Rebels in Niger ready to start talks with ECOWAS

Al-Jazeera quoted Niger’s new Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine as saying that Niger’s new leadership is "optimistic" about the start of talks with ECOWAS in the coming days.

A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Tchiani. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders.

Following the military takeover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. The organization gave the military takeover leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting that it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday.

Niger’s media reported on Sunday that Tchiani had expressed willingness to resolve the situation in the country by means of diplomacy.

MNA/PR