Zionists martyr Palestinian man in WB raid

Fierce clashes broke out between the Resistance forces and the Israeli regime's troops at the Tulkarm refugee camp on early Friday.

Local sources reported that the Zionist forces attacked the Tulkarm camp with a large number of armored vehicles and stationed snipers on several buildings.

During the Zionists' raid, a 23-year-old man was martyred and 8 others were injured.

The reports added that the Palestinian Resistance fighters also targeted the Zionist forces with bullets and explosives.

Tulkarm Camp is a Palestinian refugee camp north of the West Bank in the city of Tulkarm, established in 1950 on 0.18 km² by the UNRWA. It is the second largest refugee camp in the West Bank, as well as one of the most densely populated.

Also on Friday, media outlets reported an anti-Zionist operation in the south of Jenin, West Bank.

Zionist sources said that the shooting operation left no causalities.

