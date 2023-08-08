Fresh anti-Zionist operation reported in West Bank

A bus carrying Zionist settlers was attacked by bullets in the north of Ramallah, located in the West Bank, according to the reports.

The amount of possible damage or causalities is not clear yet.

The local Palestinian media reported on Saturday that at least three Zionists were injured in a shooting in Tel Aviv.

The conflict between the Palestinians and the occupiers has escalated recently since the start of the blessing month of Ramadan following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy Quds city.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

