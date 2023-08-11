Tehran Toy Show 2023 to be held in October

Iranian-made toys will be on display at Tehran Toy Show 2023 which is slated to be held from October 8 to 13.

Holding cultural and educational programs with the presence of artists and trainers, as well as performing family competitions and group games and a painting station will be part of the side programs of the exhibition.

Aside from its fun part, organizers say the exhibition seeks to educate families on what games and toys can better develop their kids' talents and also to acquaint parents with the significance of toys in shaping the future of their children.

Organizers say they seek to promote Iranian-made toys and games to tailor them to domestic culture and at the same time help boost local businesses.

The fifth edition of the exhibition was held in Karaj, Alborz province of Iran.

The toy industry in Iran has been booming over the past decade. Thanks to the measures taken by authorities, Iran has moved from a hot market for Chinese and European toys to a hub for local producers.

According to the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Toy Association Ehsan Monshi, a total of $20 million worth of toys were exported from Iran in the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2023).

Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan, Russia, and Oman were the main export destinations for toys made in Iran during the period under review.

