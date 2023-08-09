  1. World
Aug 9, 2023, 2:30 PM

Somali forces kill 25 Al-Shabaab militants in operation

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Somali security forces, with support from international partners, killed 25 Al-Shabaab militants in a planned operation in the Hiran region on Tuesday, as reported by state media on Wednesday.

The report indicates that among those killed was a leader of the group's transport unit, CGTN reported. 

The Somali government has been waging a determined war against Al-Shabaab militants since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed power in May 2022.

However, the group still maintains control over certain parts of rural southern and central Somalia, and it continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and other areas, despite the increased onslaught by government forces.

