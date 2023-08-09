Somali forces kill 25 Al-Shabaab militants in operation

The report indicates that among those killed was a leader of the group's transport unit, CGTN reported.

The Somali government has been waging a determined war against Al-Shabaab militants since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed power in May 2022.

However, the group still maintains control over certain parts of rural southern and central Somalia, and it continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and other areas, despite the increased onslaught by government forces.

SKH/PR