Dena destroyer to be equipped with vertical launch missiles

Given the long-haul missions of destroyers, the impossibility of shore support in many cases and the variety of aerial threats, including fighter jets, drones and missiles, it is absolutely necessary to equip military vessels with air defense systems enjoying pinpoint accuracy, Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency reported Wednesday.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Officials have also repeatedly asserted that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

MNA/TSN