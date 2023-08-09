  1. Technology
Aug 9, 2023, 3:10 PM

Dena destroyer to be equipped with vertical launch missiles

Dena destroyer to be equipped with vertical launch missiles

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – The domestically-manufactured Mowj class Dena destroyer is going to be furnished with state-of-the-art vertically-launched missiles in the near future.

Given the long-haul missions of destroyers, the impossibility of shore support in many cases and the variety of aerial threats, including fighter jets, drones and missiles, it is absolutely necessary to equip military vessels with air defense systems enjoying pinpoint accuracy, Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency reported Wednesday.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Officials have also repeatedly asserted that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

MNA/TSN

News Code 204386

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News