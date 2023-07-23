Raeisi censures granting permission to desecration of Qur'an

"The authorization of recent actions in insulting the Quran, contrary to the claim of freedom of speech, is an example of 'modern Jahiliyyah'," President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Sunday evening in a cabinet session.

"One of the main instructions in the Holy Quran is to fight against Ignorance (Jahiliyyah) in all its forms. Hence, the followers of modern Ignorance must have held a grudge against the Quran. According to the wave of awakening that is spreading in the world, one day all people will realize the sinister, evil and anti-human intentions of those who insult the Quran," the President noted.

Later in his comments, the president urged the official to tackle shortages in meeting the domestic needs either through proper management of domestic production or imports.

He further warned the government bodies not to waste energy resources and ordered for proper use of electricity, water and fuels by the government bodies.

MNA