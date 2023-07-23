  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2023, 9:21 PM

Raeisi censures granting permission to desecration of Qur'an

Raeisi censures granting permission to desecration of Qur'an

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian president lambasted some European governments for granting permission to the desecration of the holy Qur'an, saying that their actions showed new Jahiliyyah contrary to their human rights claims.

"The authorization of recent actions in insulting the Quran, contrary to the claim of freedom of speech, is an example of 'modern Jahiliyyah'," President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Sunday evening in a cabinet session.

"One of the main instructions in the Holy Quran is to fight against Ignorance (Jahiliyyah) in all its forms. Hence, the followers of modern Ignorance must have held a grudge against the Quran. According to the wave of awakening that is spreading in the world, one day all people will realize the sinister, evil and anti-human intentions of those who insult the Quran," the President noted.

Later in his comments, the president urged the official to tackle shortages in meeting the domestic needs either through proper management of domestic production or imports.

He further warned the government bodies not to waste energy resources and ordered for proper use of electricity, water and fuels by the government bodies.

MNA

News Code 203652
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News