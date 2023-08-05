Iran, Pakistan aim to boost trade exchanges to 5 bn euros: FM

"This visit was made in order to speed up the process of implementing past agreements, focus on economic and commercial cooperation, plan for development in the future horizon, follow up on the signed cooperation documents and review the common political and security concerns of the two countries, in the framework of the development of the neighborhood policy," he wrote on his Instagram post on Friday night.

"After my visit to the friend and brother country of Pakistan, I returned to Tehran," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister said that in the first program and before the beginning of the talks with "my brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, we planted a sapling as a sign of friendship between the two countries and we prayed to the Almighty God" for the success and pride of the nations of Iran and Pakistan.

He pointed out that although the volume of bilateral trade has grown well in the last 20 months, it is not satisfactory; and "our next step is to increase the volume to five billion euros".

"Therefore, in order to increase and deepen cooperation, at the end of the meeting of the high economic delegations of the two countries, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Safari, we signed the document of the five-year strategic plan for commercial cooperation between Iran and Pakistan together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country," Amir-Abdollahian added.

He further pointed to this meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and said, "In this meeting, while receiving the official invitation of the Pakistani government from President Raeisi, we discussed the negotiations of the official delegations of the two countries in political, economic, commercial, tourism and border fields."

MNA/IRN