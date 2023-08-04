Iran, Karachi chambers of commerce sign cooperation document

The document was signed on Friday in a ceremony in the Pakistani city of Karachi attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation.

“Karachi, as Pakistan's economic hub, can play a significant role in economic cooperation” between Iran and Pakistan, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters.

He said that in the discussions with Pakistani traders and economic players, various ideas were explored on how to enhance economic cooperation between the two sides.

Amir-Abdollahian began his visit to Pakistan on Wednesday as part of the Iranian government’s foreign policy strategy of expanding relations with regional countries.

The top diplomat arrived in Karachi on Friday after departing from Islamabad earlier in the day.

Amir-Abdollahian met with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The top Iranian and Pakistani diplomats have exchanged views on a range of issues, among them bilateral relations and the security of the border between the two neighboring countries, and signed a five-year strategic plan for commercial cooperation.

MNA/IRN