FM stresses strict implementation of Iran-Iraq security pact

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in the meeting with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Tehran on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the relationship between Iran and Iraq to be intertwined and strong.

According to him, the strong and extensive relations between the two countries are based on the relationship between the two peoples and fully-fledged official cooperation, which not only have mutual effects on the two countries but are also in favor of stability, development and sustainable security in the region.

Referring to the constructive and privileged relations between the two countries, he highlighted the importance of Iraq's regional role.

In response to the remarks by the UNAMI envoy, he stressed the importance of the security of the Iran-Iraq borders and highlighted the strict implementation of the security agreement between the two countries.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, for her part, emphasized the constructive role of Iran in relation to Iraq and explained her views on the internal and regional developments related to Iraq.

