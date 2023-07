In this meeting, the UN official and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the latest developments in Iraq and other regional developments.

During her trip to Tehran, Hennis-Plasschaert is going to meet and consult with a number of other Iranian officials.

Hennis-Plasschaert is a Dutch politician and diplomat serving as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq since 1 November 2018.

RHM/ISN1402050804706