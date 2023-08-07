Iran, UNAMI envoys review Tehran-Baghdad ties

Iran’s envoy to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq met and held talks with Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the venue of Iran's Embassy in Baghdad, where the two sides discussed the latest developments in security and economic issues between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

Referring to her recent visit to Tehran, the UN envoy stressed the importance of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

Al-e Sadeq also pointed out the positive role of the United Nations in Iraq and the country's relations with its neighbors and called for the United Nations' assistance regarding issues of interest to both sides.

Earlier on July 30, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Tehran.

In this meeting, the Iranian envoy stressed the importance of the security of the Iran-Iraq borders and highlighted the strict implementation of the security agreement between the two countries.

