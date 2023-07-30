Over ton of illicit drugs confiscated in S Iran

According to General Ali Akbar Javidan, the police forces managed to bust 881 kg of opium, 177 kg of hashish, 253 kg of crystal, 2 kg of other types of illicit drugs, as well as 9 vehicles belonging to the criminals.

19 smugglers and 18 drug dealers were also detained by the police, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

