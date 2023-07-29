Ukraine uses North Korean rockets to blast Russian forces

Ukraine's defence ministry claimed the arms were captured from the Russians, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, including alleged shipments by sea, but has not offered proof and North Korean weapons have not been widely observed on the battlefields in Ukraine.

North Korea and Russia deny conducting arms transactions.

The North Korean weapons were shown by Ukrainian troops operating Soviet-era Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near the destroyed eastern city of Bakhmut, the site of lengthy brutal fighting, the report said.

SD/PR