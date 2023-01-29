North Korea warns US over rumors about arms sales to Russia

"The US again talked about the groundless rumor of ‘arms dealing between the DPRK and Russia,’ in a foolish attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine. The US should be mindful that it will face a really undesirable result if it persists in spreading the self-made rumor against the DPRK," said Kwon Jong-gun, Director General of the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s North America Department, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

Pyongyang views these actions as a provocation and an attempt to undermine North Korea’s reputation worldwide.

The diplomat reiterated that the current situation in Ukraine had been provoked by the US’ actions harming Russia’s security interests as well as by NATO’s eastward expansion. According to him, arms supplies to Ukraine are criminal and aim to destabilize the international situation.

The North Korean diplomat was commenting on the reaction by the White House official to a statement by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemning the US for its decision to send tanks to Ukraine and expressing solidarity with Russia. The US side said that it would continue to send aid to Kyiv.

In December 2022, US White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby claimed that North Korea had provided weapons to Wagner PMC.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it has no need for foreign weapons to conduct its special military operation in Ukraine because the country’s military industry was handling its tasks well. Back in November, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed US officials’ allegations about North Korea sending artillery shells to Russia as a lie "from start to finish."

MNA/PR