15 people wounded in explosion in Russia's Taganrog city

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that the Chekhov Garden cafe was presumably hit by a missile strike.

According to Western media, citing the governor, the explosion injured 15 people.

According to The Sun, Russia's ministry of defense has released a statement blaming Ukraine for the explosion.

The statement reads that, "The Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack with an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defence system converted into a strike version on the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region.

"Russian air defense systems detected a Ukrainian missile and intercepted it in the air."

It continued, "Fragments of a downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog."

"As a result of the terrorist attack committed by the Kyiv regime, several buildings were damaged, and there were also victims among civilians.”

It also notes that the rocket itself was detected and intercepted in the air, and its fragments fell into the city.

